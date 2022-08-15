Pope Pius XII and his complicated relationship with Hitler, Mussolini | Utterly Moderate podcast

Kertzer’s book is based upon his work with the newly opened Vatican Archives documents on Pope Pius XII. He provides groundbreaking insight into the Pope’s actions during World War II, including how he responded to the Holocaust.

Kertzer reveals “how the Pope came to set aside moral leadership in order to preserve his church’s power.”

Harvard University scholar Kevin Madigan wrote that:

“This remarkably researched book is replete with revelations that deserve the adjective ‘explosive'. . . The Pope at War is a masterpiece.”

Hope you will have a listen to this very interesting discussion!

Episode Music:

“Please Listen Carefully” by Jahzzar (creative commons)

“Draw the Sky” by Paul Keane (licensed through TakeTones)

“Happy Trails (To You)” by the Riders in the Sky (used with artist’s permission)