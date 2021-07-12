Populist Edwin Edwards, a 'Cajun King,' loved his Louisiana

Edwards was born Aug. 7, 1927, to a sharecropper and midwife in Avoyelles Parish. His authorized biographer, Leo Honeycutt, wrote that his father’s ancestors were Welsh, and his mother’s were continental French. But Avoyelles was part of Acadiana — an area settled in the 1750s by French exiled from Nova Scotia by the British, and Edwards proudly proclaimed himself one of them — a Cajun.

Silver-haired and charming, Edwards was full of contradictions. Raised a Roman Catholic, he preached in the Church of the Nazarene as a teen, didn't drink or smoke, and peppered his speeches with biblical references. Catholics and fundamentalists followed him despite his unabashed fondness for high-stakes gambling, dirty jokes and constant flirting with women.

Edwards was a consummate dealmaker, and like Huey Long, aimed his populism at the state’s downtrodden. He claimed a kind of spiritual kinship with Black people in his first inaugural address, noting that Cajuns had suffered discrimination, too. He went on to appoint more African Americans to policy-making positions than any previous governor, and spearheaded the adoption of a new state constitution.

“My dad never saw color and never turned his back on anyone in need,” said his son Stephen Edwards, who worked alongside his father in the Edwards Law Firm, according to the family statement.