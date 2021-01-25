Portland, Oregon, mayor decries ongoing protest violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler said Monday the ongoing criminal destruction and violence occurring in his city, which has been the epicenter of protests against racial injustice for eight months, is “unacceptable.”

At a news conference Monday, Wheeler also said he had filed a police report about an “incident” that happened to him, but he did not elaborate. Later, his office said in a statement that the mayor filed a police report over something that happened Sunday evening.

"The mayor is cooperating with the police investigation and encourages others involved to do the same,” the statement said.

Wheeler, who was re-elected in November, has been targeted before by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires inside his condo building.

Earlier this month, Wheeler was accosted by a group while he was dining at a restaurant outside in Northwest Portland. A member of the group started swatting at Wheeler as others yelled obscenities at him.

On Monday, Wheeler said people participating in criminal destruction, whom he described as “thugs” and predominately “middle-age to young white men," should be arrested, investigated prosecuted and held accountable for their actions.