Portland, Oregon, police fatally shoot man at city park

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, fatally shot a man in a city park Friday morning after responding to reports of a person with a gun, authorities said.

Police confronted the man at Lents Park in the southeastern part of the city and at least one officer fired, killing the man, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The man who was killed has not been identified.

A city spokesman said that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, his chief of staff Bobby Lee, public safety advisor Robert King and Assistant Police Chief Chris Davis were heading to the scene of the shooting.

Protesters also began arriving at the scene within two hours of the shooting and were held behind a line of yellow police tape. Included in the group was the mother of a Black man who was fatally shot by police in 2018.

Todd Littlefield, who lives nearby, told the newspaper that he went to the park after he heard gunfire.

“I was just getting in my truck, and I heard a loud shot,” he said.