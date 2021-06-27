Portland, Oregon, sets high-temperature record and Seattle comes close

"Only in Portland," he wrote.

"We're serving people who are already suffering from chronic health conditions -- so whatever we can do to help people stay safe when they have nowhere else to go," Scott Kerman, executive director of the Blanchett House shelter in Portland told the station.

Nonprofit groups are trying to help the homeless in Portland and other Oregon cities with cooling centers.

CNN affiliate KOBI reported that the Medford Senior Center was offering food, water and cold drinks.

Medford Senior Center volunteers said this type of shelter is vital to the community.

"Awesome, it's great. God bless them, man," Richard William Harris, who has navigated through heat and cold off and on for about 30 years, told the station. "I'm just glad they're here cause I sure needed it and I don't want to die out there from heatstroke. If it wasn't for this place, I don't know what I would do."

The Oregon Health Authority lifted Covid-19 capacity limits at pools, movie theaters and malls to help people beat the heat.

Seattle already sets a Sunday record