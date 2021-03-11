Portland pays $2.1 million in police shooting of Black teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, will pay more than $2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit arising from the police killing of a Black teenager in 2017, but family members of Quanice Hayes say they are still upset that the officer who pulled the trigger was not disciplined.

City commissioners apologized to the 17-year-old's family on Wednesday before approving the settlement during a City Council meeting. Hayes' death sparked protests in 2017 and was among those frequently cited by protesters who demonstrated against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland for months last summer.

A Multnomah County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by Officer Andrew Hearst, who fired three shots at Hayes on Feb. 9, 2017, while investigating an armed robbery.

According to previously released investigations, police discovered Hayes in an alcove in front of a home and ordered him to keep his hands up and crawl on the driveway toward officers. When Hayes appeared to reach toward his waistband, Hearst said he fired, killing Hayes.

Officers found a fake airsoft pistol in a flowerbed about 18 inches away from Hayes, according to court records.