Portraits of US voters, assessing this moment in history

JEFF BUTCHER considered himself a non-political centrist before he came to admire Trump, who would “run the country like it was a business.” He praises Trump for fighting to protect jobs and industries from foreign competition. The 51-year-old welder at a forklift factory in Celina, Ohio, feels the election was rigged and leftists were behind the attack on the Capitol, though there is no evidence that either is true. And while he hopes “everything goes smooth” with Joe Biden, he fears what Democrats will do -- and he wants Trump to run again in 2024.

CYNTHIA MORRAZ, a 26-year-old student at Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis, volunteered to help with early voting there. She feels the incoming administration will be more inclusive, and hopes it will find a permanent solution for young immigrants who arrived as children and are in the country illegally. And Morraz says the background of the new vice president, Kamala Harris, will be beneficial: “To see a woman of color in such a leadership position, and someone who embodies the immigrant experience and is a product of that is so uplifting for so many of our communities.”

