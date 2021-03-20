Positive virus tests bounce VCU from NCAAs; Oregon advances

That means Oregon's path got a bit easier; the Ducks now only would need to win five games, instead of the usual six, to cut down the nets and celebrate a title. Waiting on Monday will be Iowa, the West's No. 2 seed.

“This isn't the way we wanted to advance, but we are excited to be moving on,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.

During one 26-day stretch this season, his team had just five practices and a single game because of the sorts of coronavirus issues that interrupted so many aspects of life.

And, yes, this edition of the NCAAs already had seen signs of trouble before Saturday.

In the days leading up to the tournament, a half-dozen referees who went to dinner together before checking into their hotel were all sent home because one tested positive.

Last week, Virginia and Kansas — proud programs with past national championships — both pulled out of their conference tournaments. Virginia didn't arrive in Indianapolis until Friday, making it the last team to get there, because it needed to clear quarantine protocols back home, and the unusual preparation couldn't have helped the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, who were upset by Ohio on Saturday.