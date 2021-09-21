Post-Trump, Democrats push to curb presidential powers

The Democrats say they negotiated the bill with the White House, which thought some aspects of the original legislation went too far. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the lead Democrat on the measure, said Tuesday that while they haven’t agreed with the administration on every provision, they made specific tweaks to accommodate them. Those changes would allow the White House to continue to protect some information from subpoenas and shield Congress from seeing some confidential communications between administration officials, Schiff said.

“We have accommodated their feedback, but we’re not in complete accord,” and will continue to work with the White House, Schiff said. He added that Biden has been supportive of the reforms generally.

White House spokesman Chris Meagher said in a statement that administration officials “strongly support efforts to restore guardrails and breathe life back into those longstanding norms” and that they are working with Congress to do that.

The bill is likely to be a tough sell in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 votes to pass legislation and where Republicans have been reluctant to defy the former president.

Schiff said that loyalty to Trump is what makes the bill necessary.