Powell defends Fed's consideration of climate change risks

The Fed has been buying $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month to keep longer-term borrowing costs, such as mortgage rates, low. Powell said the Fed would start slowing those purchases after “we make substantial further progress” toward its goals.

“That would, in all likelihood, be well before the time we’d consider raising interest rates,” Powell said.

As in the past, Powell also acknowledged that many disadvantaged Americans haven't benefited from the recovery and in fact have continued to suffer. He mentioned a group of homeless people he sees living in tents in Washington on his way to or from work at the Fed’s headquarters, something he had also noted in an interview last Sunday on “60 Minutes.”

“It’s a lot of tents, it’s a lot of people,” he said. “It strikes me every day as I drive by it. ... We don’t have tools that deal directly with them. But, you know... many of them probably were working in February of 2020, before the pandemic hit. And I think they need to be in the room with us as we make our decisions about monetary policy.”

