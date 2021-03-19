Powell: US economy gaining, but recovery 'far from complete'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief Friday that while the U.S. economy has been steadily rebounding from the devastation caused by the pandemic recession, the recovery is far from complete and needs continued support from the Fed.

In an opinion piece posted Friday in the Wall Street Journal, Powell characterizes the economy as much improved, with about half the 20 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic having been recovered and with the outlook brightening as vaccinations are more widely administered.

Yet he adds, “The recovery is far from complete, so at the Fed we will continue to provide the economy with the support that it needs for as long as it takes."

Powell's message reinforces points he made Wednesday at a news conference after the Fed's latest policy meeting. When the meeting ended, the central bank's policymakers issued updated forecasts that sharply upgraded their outlook, with the economy expected to accelerate quickly this year. At the same time, their consensus forecast showed that the officials expect to keep their benchmark rate pinned near zero through 2023, despite concerns in financial markets about potentially higher inflation.