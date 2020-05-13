Powell warns of a possible sustained recession from pandemic

The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index was down a sharp 2.4% as of 3 p.m. Eastern time, with the deepest losses hitting stocks that most need a healthy economy for their profits to grow.

Powell said the Fed would “continue to use our tools to their fullest” until the viral outbreak subsides. He gave no hint of what the Fed's next steps might be.

But Powell shot down the idea of cutting the Fed's short-term interest rate, which is now near zero, into negative territory, as central banks in Europe and Japan have done. Such a move would require banks to pay interest on cash reserves that they hold at the Fed. That would be intended to encourage them to lend the money instead. Yet negative rates appear to have done little to stimulate the economies of the countries that have adopted them.

President Donald Trump, who has frequently expressed his desire for the Fed to adopt negative rates, tweeted Tuesday that “as long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates,” the U.S. should also implement them.

“I know there are fans of the policy,” Powell said. But “this is not something that we're looking at.”