Powell's age and cancer bout left him vulnerable to COVID

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. CNN's Wolf Blitzer looks back on his life and career.
Despite getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Colin Powell remained vulnerable to the virus because of his advanced age and history of cancer, highlighting the continued risk to many Americans until more of the population is immunized.
Powell, a four-star general who became the first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died Monday from complications of COVID-19. Powell, 84, had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body's ability to fight infections -- and to respond well to vaccines.
The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalization and death, and the unvaccinated are about 11 times more likely to die from the coronavirus. But they are not perfect, and experts stress that widespread vaccination is critical to give an added layer of protection to the most vulnerable.
"The more people that are vaccinated, the less we have viral spreading in the community, the less chances of people like him getting infected to begin with," said Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, chief of critical care at Northwell Health in New York.
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2006 file photo, former Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on during a ceremony for the Alexis de Tocqueville prize, a French literary award, in Tocqueville, east of Cherbourg, western France.
Moreover, people with weakened immune systems because of illnesses like cancer -- or cancer treatments -- don't always get the same level of protection from vaccinations as healthier people. Several studies have found as few as 45% of people with multiple myeloma may develop protective levels of coronavirus-fighting antibodies after getting the vaccine.
Age also is a risk, especially months after someone is first vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked dips in protection, especially among older Americans who were among the first people vaccinated last winter. The reduced protection is the result of either waning immunity or the extra-contagious delta variant.
The government has authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with weakened immune systems to try to improve their response.
And last month U.S. health authorities urged booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 65 and older once they are at least six months past their initial vaccination, along with other people at high risk. Boosters also are being considered for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
It was not clear if Powell had received an extra dose.
Colin Powell through the years (1937-2021)
Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger confers Army Maj. Gen. Colin Powell during testimony before the Senate Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 8, 1985. Sen. Pete V. Domenici, R.N.M., chairman of the panel, told Weinberger the nation’s security needs can be met at a spending level “smaller in the next three years than the level requested by the President”. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
U.S. Lieutenant General Colin L. Powell, commander of the 5th U.S. corps, salutes while his wife Alma V. (left) stands in attention during farewell ceremony at the headquarters in Frankfurt on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 1986. Powell returns to Washington to become deputy assistant for national security affairs. (AP Photo/Udo Weitz)
Udo Weitz
Lt. Gen. Colin Powell, the sent number two man on the National Security Council, has been nominated by President Reagan to succeed Frank Carlucci as his National Security Adviser and toad the NSC. Powell is shown at a White House ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5, 1987 in Washington for outgoing Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger. Carlucci has been named to succeed Weinberger. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
Dennis Cook
President George Bush talks with Gen. Colin Powell, chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, prior to a closed-door briefing at the Pentagon in Washington to discuss the situation in Panama, Dec. 24, 1989. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)
Marcy Nighswander
U.S. President George H. Bush arrives for a briefing on the lawn of his Kennebunkport home in Kennebunkport, Maine, Wednesday, August 23, 1990 with Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Bush answered reporters questions after a briefing on the Middle East crisis with his advisers. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Doug Mills
Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is shown in a 1989 photo.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gen. Colin Powell, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, points to a group of American troops at an airbase after his arrival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Sept. 13, 1990. Powell will visit American forces stationed on the ground in Saudi Arabia and on ships in the Gulf, as well as Saudi military officials, during his visit. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J.Scott Applewhite
First lady Barbara Bush poses with chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin Powell, during a reception in Washington, Sept. 18, 1990. The reception is to honor President Bush's black appointees to his administration. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
Dennis Cook
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell points to Iraqi airbases that have shown some activity in the last few day at a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1991 in Washington. Powell gave the Washington press a detailed briefing on the Persian Gulf War. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
Greg Gibson
Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to member of a F-117 Stealth fighter wing on Sunday, Feb. 11, 1991 at a secret airbase in Saudi Arabia. Powell and Defense Sec. Dick Cheney wound up their weekend mission to Saudi Arabia with a visit to the base, then departed for the U.S. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
President George Bush loans his glasses to first lady Barbara Bush as she pins a Medal of Freedom on Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a White House ceremony, July 3, 1991. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Doug Mills
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell speaks at a one-day international conference on Europe, Sept. 7, 1992 in London. Powell said that military intervention cannot bring peace to the former Yugoslav republics, and might make the situation worse. Western nations have agreed to increase the number of troops assigned to U.N. duty in Bosnia-Herzegovina, to protect relief supplies. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)
Martin Cleaver
President Bill Clinton and outgoing Joint Chiefs Chairman, Gen. Colin Powell stand at attention during Powell?s retirement ceremony at Ft. Myer in Arlington, Va., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 1993. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Doug Mills
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Colin Powell talks with Barbra Streisand at the 79th annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association in Washington, May 1, 1993. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
Greg Gibson
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 file photo, from left, Secretary of State Colin Powell, President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Henry Shelton attend a meeting with the National Security Council in the Cabinet Room of the White House. While the Secret Service played “hide the president” with Bush on Sept. 11 — he was shuttled to military bases in Louisiana and Nebraska, for fear of terrorist attacks — his vice president hunkered down in a “secure, undisclosed location,” a bunker inside the White House where he helped direct the government’s actions. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
Doug Mills
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
Hillery Smith Garrison
Secretary of State Colin Powell holds up a vial he said could contain anthrax as he presents alleged evidence of Iraq's alleged weapons programs to the United Nations Security Council in this Feb. 5, 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Elise Amendola
US President George W. Bush, Secretary of State Colin Powell, centre, and National Security Advisor Condoleeza Rice, right, arrive at Shannon Airport in western Ireland Friday June 25, 2004 at the start of the European Union/US summit meeting. The EU-US meeting at nearby Dromoland Castle runs until Saturday. (AP Photo/John D McHugh )
JOHN D MCHUGH
Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks at a press conference regarding the revised State Department terrorist report at State Department headquarters in Washington Tuesday, June 22, 2004. Behind him is J. Cofer Black, State Department coordinator for counterterrorism. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
GERALD HERBERT
President Bush, right, and Secretary of State Colin Powell sit together during a summit in Abuja, Nigeria, in this July 12, 2003 photo. Powell has told top aides he intends to resign from President Bush's Cabinet, high-ranking State Department officials said Monday, Nov. 15, 2004. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
CHARLES DHARAPAK
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, center right, hugs an unidentified American woman who is working for U.S. Agency of International Development (US AID) at the airport in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2005. Powell visited Indonesia for a meeting of world leaders to coordinate history's largest relief operation after Dec. 26 quake-tsunami disaster.(AP Photo/Choo Youn-kong, Pool)
CHOO YOUN-KONG
Secretary of State Colin Powell, with his wife Alma, waves farewell to employees at the State Department on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2005 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
EVAN VUCCI
In this photo provided by CNN, Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, right, gestures as he is interviewed by talk show host Larry King on the CNN's 'Larry King Live' taped at the CNN studios in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. Powell discussed his views on world events and his activities in the private sector since leaving the Bush administration, in the interview set for telecast Oct. 17 on CNN. (AP Photo/CNN, Rose M. Prouser)
ROSE M PROUSER
Colin Powell (centre) dances onstage with Nigerian Hip-Hop group Olu Maintain at the Africa Rising Festival, held at the Royal Albert Hall. The retired General and former U.S Secretary of State, is the ïkeyí speaker in the final leg of the international ïAfrica Risingí Festival, which has been to Nigeria, Washington and now arrives in London, Tuesday Oct. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)
Joel Ryan
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Colin Powell, founding chairman of The America's Promise Alliance Education, after he spoke about education, Monday, March 1, 2010, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
Colin Powell accepts the President's Award at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards on Friday, March 4, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Former Secretary's of State, Colin Powell, left, Madeline Albright, center, and Henry Kissinger, attend the State Departments gala dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Diplomatic Reception Rooms and endowment campaign for the Benjamin Franklin State Dining Room, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks at the International Rescue Committee Freedom Award Dinner at The Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York on Wednesday Nov. 9, 2011. (AP Photo/Eric Reichbaum)
Eric Reichbaum
Britain's Prince Harry is presented the Atlantic Council's 2012 Distinguished Humanitarian Leadership award by former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Monday, May 7, 2012, in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)
Haraz N. Ghanbari
In this Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012 photo provided by the National Portrait Gallery, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, left, and artist Ronald Sherr celebrate the unveiling of a life-sized painting of Powell at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington. (AP Photo/National Portrait Gallery, Paul Morigi)
Paul Morigi
This photo taken Feb. 11, 2014 shows former Secretary of State Colin Powell visiting a classroom at Educare, a high quality school for young, at-risk kids partly funded by Warren Buffett, in the Kenilworth-Parkside neighborhood of Washington. Backed by a multi-year, $28 million Education Department grant, the DC Promise Neighborhood Initiative (DCPNI) vows to tackle generational poverty with a fresh approach -- if a parent’s level of education improves, so does a child’s prospects. In Kenilworth-Parkside, helping the children get a good education is a primary focus, but it’s the adults they must first engage. And many of them are skeptical. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 25, 2018 file photo, Specialist Peter Giacchi, right, talks with Bloom Energy board member Colin Powell, center, and company officials on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during their IPO. Powell has consistently defended his support of the Iraq War. But the lifelong Republican had little use for Trump, endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and speaking in support of Biden at the 2020 Democratic convention. He left the Republican party after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Richard Drew
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, third from left, leads former Operation Desert Storm commanders as they pay their last respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
