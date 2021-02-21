Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis

The Texas grid isn’t walled off, but there are only a few, small interconnection points with the Eastern U.S. grid and Mexico. In the past, utility executives have argued that the Texas grid would be less reliable and more vulnerable to blackouts if it were fully connected to the rest of the country – which would make it easier for other states to tap Texas during their own shortages.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, was created in 1970; it became a more powerful broker over electricity flows after deregulation in this century. In the wake of the storm, it has taken most of the blame from Texas politicians and the public, losing trust with predictions that failed to capture the depth of the crisis and posting jargon-heavy tweets about power generation that were hard for anyone without a degree in engineering to decipher. Critics have noted some of ERCOT’s board does not live in Texas and that CEO, Bill Magness makes more than $800,000 a year.

Standing in Harris County’s emergency management center early Monday, Lina Hidalgo said she and other officials realized “that we couldn’t just take the words from ERCOT at face value.”

“They kept telling us that more power generation was coming online, only to send more orders to utilities to cut people off power,” she said Thursday.