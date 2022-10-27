Powerball jackpot grows to $800 million, Ye's Donda Academy shuts down, and more trending topics

Take a look at some of the top trending searches for today, Oct. 27.

Powerball

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.

The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.

Read more about it here:

Amazon stock

Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year, but its stock tanked in after-hours trading due to weaker than expected revenue as well as its disappointing projections for the fourth quarter.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, boosted by Amazon’s Prime Day, a major sales event for dues-paying Prime members that was pushed back to July this year from June the year before. That helped fuel Amazon's double-digit revenue growth of 15% over last year, an improvement from the last two quarters when revenue grew by only 7% — the slowest in nearly two decades.

Still, those numbers were not enough to impress analysts surveyed by FactSet, who were expecting an estimated third-quarter revenue of $127.4 billion.

Find out more here:

Donda Academy

Kanye West reportedly called out Endeavor Chief Executive Ari Emanuel, who last week urged businesses to abandon the "Donda" artist and take a stand against hatred.

"Ari Emmanuel," West wrote. "I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I'm still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am."

Hours later, West uploaded a screenshot of an Instagram post from 50 Cent — aka Curtis Jackson.

"We got Donda school designs we need to build with 50 in Houston," West replied — referring to his mysterious Donda Academy, an unaccredited K-12 Christian school in Simi Valley, California. According to a Thursday report from British newspaper the Times, West's Donda Academy has shut down for the remainder of the school year.

Read more about it here:

***

Here are some other trending topics from today:

Herschel Walker

Kadarius Toney