Powerball jackpot jumps to $800M; Ye escorted out of Sketchers; no US-born Black players in World Series

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24. No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday. The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.
The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on. But for now anyway, the U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two quarters of 2022. At least that’s what economists expect to see Thursday when the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — for the July-September period.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It's part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu are going to North Carolina to unveil the grants. There are 49 recipients in 24 states. Thursday's announcement and visit to North Carolina come as President Joe Biden and other top Democratic officials try to sell their achievements to voters before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. North Carolina has an open seat for the U.S. Senate.
President Joe Biden is zeroing in on a largely economic-focused message amid raging inflation and recession risks as he makes his closing argument for the November midterm elections. The Democratic president will deliver that message Thursday in a hotly contested congressional battleground in upstate New York. In Syracuse, Biden will showcase a significant investment by the U.S.-based company Micron, one of the world's largest microchip manufacturers. On Friday, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia to boost the state Democratic Party. The White House strategy is to promote the administration’s accomplishments at official White House events while saving the overt campaigning for states where Biden's political power can directly bolster Democratic candidates.
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley. The event, set for Nov. 3 in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa’s conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback campaign as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates. Returning for the first time in a year to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump’s future.
A second railroad union has rejected its deal with the major U.S. freight railroads, reflecting workers’ increasing frustration with the lack of paid sick time in the industry. The vote by the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen adds to concerns about the possibility of a strike next month that could cripple the economy. More than 60% of union members opposed the five-year contract, even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Six smaller rail unions have approved their deals, but all 12 unions must ratify them to prevent a strike. If a walkout does happen, then Congress may step in to block it and impose terms on the workers.
Moscow-appointed authorities in southern Ukraine say tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from an area around the strategic city of Kherson as intense fighting and attacks on power infrastructure continue. Kherson's governor says more than 70,000 residents from the area have been moved. Members of the regional administration were included in the evacuation, officials said, while monuments were also removed. Fighting has intensified around Kherson, where Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s foothold on the west of the Dnieper River that divides the country.
A woman is accusing Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion. The accusation comes weeks after a former girlfriend said Walker did the same for her in 2009. Walker is dismissing the latest claim as more “foolishness” and “all a lie," similar to how he denounced the first woman's allegation. The woman who came forward Wednesday is identified only as “Jane Doe," and says she's not revealing her identity because she fears “reprisals against myself, my family and my livelihood.” She said in a call set up by her lawyer that Walker pressured her into an abortion and paid for one after she became pregnant while Walker was married to his first wife.
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers Wednesday after he showed up unannounced. Skechers says the Grammy winner, who is now known as Ye, also engaged in unauthorized filming at its corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach and was escorted out by two executives. Skechers says it condemns his recent remarks and has no intention of working with him. For weeks, Ye has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media. On Tuesday, Adidas ended its partnership with the artist and a slew of other companies also have cut ties.
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein peppered a woman with questions Wednesday on the lack of forensic evidence that he raped her in 2013. Attorney Alan Jackson asked the woman Wednesday during Weinstein's Los Angeles trial whether she had any photos, video, or documentation of injuries from the attack. She cried quietly as she answered “no” to each. The model and actor did not go to police until 2017. Weinstein's attorneys have maintained that he was not even at the woman's hotel on the night she said she was assaulted. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts involving five women.
No U.S.-born Black players are projected to be on World Series rosters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet this week. Only once since Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947 has there been a World Series without at least one Black player. It happened in 1950 when the New York Yankees played the Phillies. Slightly over 7% of players on opening day rosters this season were Black. The Astros and Phillies will announce their 26-man rosters several hours before Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
