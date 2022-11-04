 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

  Updated
  • 0
Lottery Jackpot

Bruce Gideos, floor manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Powerball tickets on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The Powerball jackpot climbed over $1.5 billion on Thursday after no one won Wednesday's drawing. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

 Kristopher Radder

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn't been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

