Powerball rises to $700M, what to expect in the Champions League, and more trending news

Here's some trending news from today, Oct. 25.
Powerball
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize.
No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball's top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night's jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
The $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.
Champions League
Here's a look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:
Napoli has already qualified for the last 16 and will be joined by Liverpool if the English team avoids defeat at Ajax. After opening with a 4-1 loss in Naples, Liverpool has won three straight games — starting with a last-gasp home victory over Ajax — to move to the brink of advancing.
Club Brugge has beaten the odds in a tough group which includes Atlético Madrid, Porto and Bayer Leverkusen. Still unbeaten, the Belgian champion has yet to concede a goal and is already guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage before Porto's visit.
Barcelona only has a slim hope of avoiding its second consecutive elimination at the group stage. The Catalan club may even play its home match against Bayern Munich knowing it is already out of contention.
Earthquake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles (6 kilometers). The area is hill country about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of downtown San Francisco.
Lucy Jones, a veteran California seismologist, told KNTV-TV that the quake happened on the Calaveras fault, one of eight major faults in the Bay Area.
“The Calaveras fault is one that tends to have smaller earthquakes,” Jones said.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 25
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review. Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.
A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Reflecting pressure on the U.S. administration to do more to bring Griner home, the U.S. secretary of state revealed in July that Washington had made a proposal to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.
Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister this year. He is tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak is the U.K.’s first leader of color. He met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, and the monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government. Sunak clinched the leadership position Monday. He is seen by his party as a safe pair of hands. The party hopes he will stabilize an economy sliding toward recession and stem its own plunging popularity. That's after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.
WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage that left people around the world complaining that they couldn’t send or receive messages. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT Tuesday. About two hours later, users started posting online that WhatsApp was back to normal. A WhatsApp spokesperson said it was aware some people were having trouble sending messages and that it has fixed the issue and apologized for any inconvenience. Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S.
The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed by investigators examining the potential mishandling of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago and prosecutors want to speak with him again as they try to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the property. The New York Times first reported the desire for another interview with Nauta.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman is acknowledging that health challenges knocked him down but vows to “keep coming back up.” The Senate candidate, speaking haltingly at times, addressed what he called the “elephant in the room” in the opening moments of his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz on Tuesday. But he wouldn’t commit to releasing his full medical records. The clash could prove pivotal in the state’s high-stakes U.S. Senate contest. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s 53-year-old lieutenant governor, has acknowledged that he “almost died” after suffering a stroke in May. Oz ignored his opponent's health early in the debate, though he has hammered Fetterman on the issue repeatedly during the campaign.
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for “Will & Grace,” appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and co-starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.” Jordan earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown. He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram and TikTok.
A prosecutor told jurors Monday that the women who will testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them will tell uncannily similar stories of themselves as young aspiring women who were cornered in hotel rooms by a man who defined Hollywood power. Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson says Weinstein lorded his power over the women, often talking about the female A-list actors whose careers he had made before assaulting them. Weinstein's defense attorneys said that some of the women's accounts are false, and others were consensual sex that they redefined in the #MeToo era.
Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Fields outperformed Jones, who led Alabama to victory over Fields’ Ohio State. And Fields also outplayed Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, who came on after Jones managed just two three-and-outs and an interception in his return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdowns and a 14-10 lead. But Fields answered and the Bears (3-4) led 20-14 at the half. In the second half Chicago ran off 23 unanswered points.