Powerful winter storms trigger evacuation orders and knock out power in parts of California

Resident Tina Button told KSBW her family purchased an RV specifically for situations like this one.

"If we need to leave, we have a place to stay that we don't have to pay for or worry about finding," Button said. "Before when we evacuated for the fires, we didn't know where we were going to go."

Heavy snow also expected

Meanwhile, parts of the high Sierra can see as much as 5 feet of snow this week, with a few areas possibly seeing as much as 7 feet of snow through Friday.

Caltrans, the state's transportation agency, said they're expecting "blizzard and whiteout conditions" in parts of the Sierra.

"We cannot stress this enough - IF YOU HAVE NOT ARRIVED TO YOUR DESTINATION BEFORE SUNSET TONIGHT, TRAVEL TO THE SIERRA IS NOT ADVISED," Caltrans wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "Heavy snow is on tap and whiteout conditions are expected. Please make smart travel choices."

In Butte County, authorities reported it had begun to snow and warned residents to "take all precautions" when driving.