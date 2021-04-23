Powwows across US adapt to pandemic for a second year

“Someone asked me, ‘What do you miss by not going to powwows?’” said Mathews. “I said, ‘Seeing it. Feeling it. Smelling it.’ If nothing else, those are elements. As soon as you arrive, they’re there, and you can smell leather, food; hear bells, drums, the people talking and laughing.”

DeHoyos, the vendor, misses making lifelong friends and connecting with her customers.

“There is something to be said for seeing the look on people’s faces when they are admiring my jewelry,” she said. “That really is an amazing feeling and I really miss seeing the smile on people’s faces when they get what they want and walk away wearing it.”

Jackson said powwows were always family time. Long ago, she and her husband cooked as the children danced. Now her children make regalia for their own children to participate. She recalled their first powwow after her husband had multiple bypass surgery.

“Everyone surrounded us to ask if we were OK, to tell us they prayed for us,” she said. “We were so thankful. Every day is a blessing. And every day that I can feed people is another blessing for me.”

Since the pandemic hit, many have learned not to take the experience for granted.