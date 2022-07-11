Pregnant woman got ticket for driving in HOV lane in Texas, says fetus was her passenger

Brandy Bottone was driving in the HOV lane meant for at least two people per vehicle in Dallas, Texas, two weeks ago when she was pulled over by police. The officer noted there didn't seem to be anyone else in the car, but Bottone had a retort — she was 34 weeks pregnant.
"He said, 'Is there somebody else in the car?' And, looking around, I said, 'Yes there is,' and he said 'Well, where?' I pointed at my stomach and I was like, 'Right here,'" she told CNN on Sunday.
"He said, 'Well, it's two bodies outside of the body, so that doesn't count.' I was kind of in shock, and I was like, 'Well, in light of everything that's happened, and I'm not trying to make a huge political stance here, but do you understand that this is a baby?'"
That determination could have significant effects on health care and fertility issues, including in vitro fertilization and treatment for women who have miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies.
Bottone's experience also previews future legal battles related to the personhood of a fetus, said Loni Coombs, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor.
"If we're talking about a fetus being a person, there's a lot of other rights that attach to being a person that will be litigated in the courts, such as, does my fetus qualify for a tax deduction? Does my fetus qualify for citizenship? Does my fetus qualify for child support?" she said. "These are all issues that are going to be raised and probably litigated in the courts."
Unfortunately for Bottone, her reasoning didn't convince the officers on scene, she said.
"He kind of just brushed me off and asked me to go to the other officer to get my citation," she said. The other officer said similar things and told her, "Honestly if you go and fight this I'm sure it'll get dropped."
"That boiled my blood, that not only did I get dismissed and didn't have a conversation about it, but I also now just wasted my time, and I'm going to have to waste my time July 20 fighting a ticket that I feel I shouldn't have gotten," she said.
Bottone did not provide her own views on the Supreme Court's decision last month.
"That's not really why I made the stance that I did," she said. "It just didn't make sense to me why two different laws were not speaking the correct way."
The HOV lane, an acronym for High Occupancy Vehicle, is a protected lane only to be used by vehicles with multiple passengers. The idea is to encourage people to carpool together and cut down on traffic and emissions.
Not real news: Fact-checking claims about herbs as abortion alternatives, Florida college surveys and more
Experts warn against using herbs as abortion alternative
Imagery shared with false context amid Dutch farmer protests
Posts mischaracterize Florida law on college campus surveys
NASA did not attribute climate change to the Earth’s orbit
A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces involuntary manslaughter and other charges for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later. A county detective last week filed charges against 50-year-old Leon Price, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk. The charges are based on Price’s failure to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would go to the hospital. A legal expert says criminal charges against dispatchers are rare. The daughter of the 54-year-old Kronk says she believes her mother would have lived if an ambulance had been sent.
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for suicidal and violent threats.
The alleged shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois and came to Madison "seriously contemplated" using a gun and 60 rounds in his car to attack a celebration in Madison on the same day, police said.
Today, scientists at CERN will begin collecting data for their experiments, and the Large Hadron Collider will run around the clock for almost four years. Get that and more of today's trending topics here.