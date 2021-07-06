Preschool show boasts girl power, plus nonbinary bison Fred

“In many ways, Fred is playing out a lot of things that I felt as a gay kid growing up in the ‘70s and the ’80s," she said, when hostility toward gay men exploded during the nascent AIDS crisis. Now it's people in the nonbinary and trans world being targeted, Nee said.

“You might be at a moment of finding your true self, which is a very joyful thing, at a time when you're looking at the news and are very aware there are factions of the country who really hate you,” she said.

What would Nee, parent to a teenager, say to those who might consider the show's viewers too young to be faced with questions about gender?

“It's just actually what's happening in the world, and we're reflecting it,” she said. “Sticking your head in the sand isn't going to change that, and it is going to mean that we're not being as supportive as we can be to the kids who are going through these things.”

Netflix executive Tilert said the diversity reflected in Nee's work is a key part of its value to the streaming service, which signed a multiyear deal with her in 2018.