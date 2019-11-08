Press group: Hollywood libel lawsuit could set bad precedent

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Free press advocates in Virginia are concerned that a libel lawsuit between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could set a bad precedent.

The Virginia Press Association asked Friday to intervene in a $50 million lawsuit Depp filed against Heard, his ex-wife. Depp says he was defamed by an op-ed piece Heard wrote in The Washington Post in December 2018, in which she never identified Depp by name but referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Depp has denied abusing Heard and said the article clearly refers to earlier abuse allegations Heard made against him.

The press association argued Friday in Fairfax County Circuit Court that the case could set a bad precedent for cases involving "defamation by implication," a category of claims that includes Depp's lawsuit and which the press association says should be only be applied very narrowly. In fact, the press association says some states have entirely banned public figures from making claims of defamation by implication.