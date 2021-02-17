Pressure mounts on Cuomo over COVID deaths at nursing homes

Over the summer, Cuomo's administration assailed the investigation as politically motivated. There was also some resistance from career prosecutors inside the Justice Department’s civil rights division who viewed the investigation as political, the two people told The AP.

The investigation moved back into the public spotlight in recent weeks after revelations that Cuomo's administration had given the public, and state lawmakers, an incomplete accounting of the number of deaths at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In recent weeks, the administration revealed that 15,000 long-term care residents have died, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.

Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, also told Democratic lawmakers that the administration delayed releasing data to the legislature about the deaths because officials “froze” over worries the information was “going to be used against us” by the Justice Department.

Cuomo’s senior advisor, Rich Azzopardi, said Wednesday that it wasn't true that the administration had withheld records from the Justice Department, though he acknowledged that some data requested in October had taken time to collect and produce.