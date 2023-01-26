Previewing Sunday's NFL conference championship games | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, Associated Press NFL writer Rob Maaddi makes his picks for this Sunday's NFL conference championship games.
In the NFC Championship, The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers at 3 p.m. Eastern and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:30 p.m. Eastern in the AFC Championship.
Also, former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon offers insight into the games in a discussion with Maadi. Plus, we have highlights of last weekend's games from the divisional round of playoffs that set up the matchups that will determine the teams heading to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.
These are the finalists for NFL MVP and other top awards
MVP finalist: Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had 3,701 yards passing, 760 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns combined, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 record in the regular season and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles (15-3) are in the NFC championship game for the second time in six seasons.
Hurts also is finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.
MVP finalist: Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs QB
Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, helped Kansas City go 14-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs (15-3) are in the AFC title game for the fifth straight season. They’ll host the Bengals. Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 yards passing and 41 TDs. He received 49 of 50 votes for AP first-team All-Pro.
Mahomes also is finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.
MVP finalist: Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving in his third season with the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson was one of two unanimous choices for AP All-Pro along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Jefferson also is finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.
MVP finalist: Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback
Joe Burrow (9) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
MVP finalist: Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback
Josh Allen (17) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Defensive Player of the Year finalist: Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers edge rusher
Nick Bosa led the NFL with 18 1/2 sacks, Jones had 15 1/2 and Parsons got 14 1/2.
Defensive Player of the Year finalist: Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle
Chris Jones (95) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Defensive Player of the Year finalist: Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys linebacker
Micah Parsons (11) gestures to fans after the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Coach of the Year finalist: Brian Daboll
New York Giants coach
Brian Daboll led the team to a 9-7-1 record in his first season as head coach.
Coach of the Year finalist: Doug Pederson
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson
guided the team to a 9-8 record and an AFC South title in his first year with the team.
Coach of the Year finalist: Kyle Shanahan
Coach
Kyle Shanahan led the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-4 mark, including 5-0 down the stretch with third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist: Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback
Brock Purdy (13) , the last player selected in the draft, began the season as third-string QB and stepped in after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He led San Francisco to a 5-0 record down the stretch, two playoff wins and an appearance in the NFC championship game at Philadelphia.
Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist: Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks running back
Kenneth Walker III (9) led all rookies with 1,050 yards rushing and nine TDs.
Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist: Garrett Wilson
New York Jets wide receiver
Garrett Wilson (17) led all rookies with 83 catches and 1,103 yards receiving.
Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist: Sauce Gardner
New York Jets cornerback
Sauce Gardner celebrates a stop against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle.
Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist: Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions defensive end
Aidan Hutchinson (97) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist: Tariq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks cornerback
Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a Los Angeles Rams pass during the first half of an NFL football game Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Comeback Player of the Year finalist: Saquon Barkley
New York Giants running back
Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Comeback Player of the Year finalist: Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers running back
Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 14, 2023.
Comeback Player of the Year finalist: Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks quarterback
Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle.
Assistant Coach of the Year finalist: Ben Johnson
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
Ben Johnson watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.
Assistant Coach of the Year finalist: DeMeco Ryans
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator
DeMeco Ryans celebrate on the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Assistant Coach of the Year finalist: Shane Steichen
Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator
Shane Steichen walks to the field before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia.
The winners ...
The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.
This was the first year for the AP’s new voting system. Voters chose a top 5 for MVP and top 3 for all other awards. For MVP, first-place were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.
For all the other awards, first-place votes equaled 5 points, second were 3 and third were 1.
