Primary results from Florida, New York, Oklahoma; 6 months of war in Ukraine; Heche laid to rest

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
The system that deluged Dallas earlier this week slowly slides into the southeast, where flood watches continue for Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 24
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.
U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district. As the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Nadler twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump. His victory ends a 30-year run in Congress for Maloney, who fought to get government aid for people sickened by clouds of toxic soot after the Sept. 11 attacks. The unusual battle between incumbents resulted from a redistricting process that lumped Nadler’s home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney’s on the east side.
Two New York Democrats have been ousted from the U.S. House in primary elections after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. A 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, Carolyn Maloney, and a first-term progressive, Mondaire Jones, one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, lost their elections. Maloney lost to her longtime colleague, congressman Jerry Nadler. Jones lost in a crowded race for a new district. The chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive.
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin has won the GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats. Mullin’s victory Tuesday over former Speaker of the Oklahoma House T.W. Shannon makes Mullin a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving early after nearly 30 years in office. There will be four years left on Inhofe's term when he steps down early next year. Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and Shannon were both Trump loyalists, but Mullin earned the coveted endorsement of the former president after he finished atop a 13-candidate Republican field in June’s primary. In the Democratic primary for Oklahoma's other U.S. Senate seat, cybersecurity expert Madison Horn defeated Oklahoma City attorney Jason Bollinger.
Millions of Americans are waiting to learn the fate of their federal student debt as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded, but borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness. That's according to three people familiar with the decision. Biden is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments through January. Legal challenges are almost certain to come.
Residents of Kyiv have awoken to air raid sirens as Ukraine observes its Independence Day exactly six months since the start of the Russian invasion. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the public to be vigilant. A small number of residents gathered at Kyiv’s central square, where destroyed Russian tanks and mobile artillery were put on display over the weekend, and the national anthem is played every day at 7 a.m. Wednesday’s holiday commemorates Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
U.S. officials say that as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future. They say a new aid package to be announced includes an additional roughly $3 billion to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come. The aid is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two.
Pfizer’s says its COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as omicron spread in the spring. Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay. Only about 6% of youngsters ages 6 months through 4 years had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August. Health authorities authorized tot-sized vaccine doses by Pfizer and BioNTech based on a study showing they were safe and produced high levels of virus-fighting antibodies. The new update analyzed COVID-19 diagnoses between March and June in Pfizer’s ongoing study of the three-dose vaccine.
A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue charges against the two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks during a June 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man’s fatal shooting. Pete Skandalakis said he believes Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks, acted appropriately. He also said the second officer involved in the encounter, Officer Devin Brosnan, will not be charged. The shooting happened against the backdrop of heightened tensions and protests nationwide in wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis less than three weeks earlier. Sometimes-violent protests over Floyd’s death had largely subsided in Atlanta, but Brooks’ killing set off a new round of demonstrations against police brutality.
An Arizona woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding four days ago at Utah’s Zion National Park. Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the body of 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri was found Monday. That ended a four-day search and rescue mission that extended beyond the park’s southern border. Her death is the latest reminder of the dangers of hiking in the narrow, red rock canyons in the southern Utah park during monsoon season. They can be as narrow as windows and hundreds of feet deep and can quickly become dangerous during flooding.
Actor Anne Heche has been laid to rest at a storied Los Angeles cemetery alongside many Hollywood luminaries. Heche's family said Tuesday that she was cremated and her ashes were placed in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The cemetery is home to stars including Judy Garland, Douglas Fairbanks and Burt Reynolds. It's also a cultural hub that hosts movies and concerts, which Heche's sons say she would've loved. She died earlier this month at age 53 of injuries suffered when her car crashed into a Los Angeles home. Heche was an Emmy-winning actor who worked consistently in films and television for more than three decades.
Candace Parker had 14 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Chicago Sky over the New York Liberty 90-72 in the deciding Game 3 to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The defending champion Sky await the winner of the Connecticut-Dallas series that will have its deciding Game 3 on Wednesday. Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper each added 15 points while Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and 10 assists for the Sky. Sabrina Ionescu scored five straight points to get New York within 68-65, bringing the sold-out lower bowl of Barclays Center to its feet. But Chicago went on a 16-0 run, helped by consecutive 3-pointers from Quigley. Betnijah Laney led the Liberty with 15 points and Natasha Howard and Ionescu each had 14.
MORNING LISTEN: "BEHIND THE HEADLINES" PODCAST
Host Teri Barr talks with Holly Kozelsky, an editor with the Martinsville Bulletin in Martinsville, Virginia, who found herself asking if "We buy houses cash" was legitimate or a scam, and decided to use her own home to uncover the truth.
The response from readers to her column, 'How the "We buy houses cash" scam really works,' was overwhelming, so listen in to hear all the details!
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
