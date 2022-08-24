Primary results from Florida, New York, Oklahoma; 6 months of war in Ukraine; Heche laid to rest

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

The system that deluged Dallas earlier this week slowly slides into the southeast, where flood watches continue for Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN: "BEHIND THE HEADLINES" PODCAST

Host Teri Barr talks with Holly Kozelsky, an editor with the Martinsville Bulletin in Martinsville, Virginia, who found herself asking if "We buy houses cash" was legitimate or a scam, and decided to use her own home to uncover the truth.

The response from readers to her column, 'How the "We buy houses cash" scam really works,' was overwhelming, so listen in to hear all the details!

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 24 In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop,…

Today in sports history: Aug. 24 In 2008, the United States beats Spain 118-107 and win the gold medal in men’s basketball for the first time since 2000; plus more sports mome…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...