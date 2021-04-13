'Prime suspect' arrested in 1996 disappearance of student

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The longtime suspect in the 25-year-old disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, and his father was booked in jail as an accessory to the crime.

Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Smart on the California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested at his Arroyo Grande home, where sheriff’s investigators conducted a new search for evidence.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said arrest warrants were issued after a search of the elder Flores’ home last month using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs turned up new evidence linked to Smart’s killing, though her body has not yet been found.

“Until we return Kristin to (her family), this is not over," Parkinson said. "We have committed to them that we are not going to stop until it has been recovered no matter what the cost, no matter what the time.”

Smart, 19, of Stockton, vanished May 25, 1996, while returning to her dorm at Cal Poly after an off-campus party. She was last seen with Flores, a fellow freshman at the school at the time, who had offered to take her home.