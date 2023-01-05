Prince Harry makes sensational claims in new memoir, son of 'El Chapo' arrested, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Jan. 5.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry has accused his brother of physically attacking him in his new memoir, which reveals a wide range of private conversations between him and other senior British royals and details his split from the family, according to media outlets who said they had obtained early copies of the book.
Perhaps the most dramatic revelation to emerge Thursday was the accusation from the Duke of Sussex of an altercation with Prince William during an argument over his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2019, first reported by The Guardian.
CNN has not seen a copy of the book but has requested an advance copy of the book from publisher Penguin Random House before its release on January 10. Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the Sussexes declined CNN's request for comment on the alleged altercation.
Here are the top lines of what is being reported so far:
El Chapo son
Mexican authorities have arrested Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, a source from the federal government of Mexico told CNN, in a dramatic operation in the northern state of Sinaloa on Thursday that led to clashes around the city of Culiacán.
Guzmán is described as "a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel" in a press release issued by the United States State Department on December 16, prior to his arrest.
He was previously arrested by federal authorities in October 2019, but was released on the orders of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to avoid further bloodshed.
Chaos broke out in the city around Guzmán's arrest on Thursday, with local officials telling citizens to shelter at home amid clashes with cartel members in various parts of Culiacán.
Amazon layoffs
E-commerce giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce are the latest U.S. technology companies to announce major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.
Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It's the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.
“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”
M3GAN
Chris Beard
Bryan Kohberger
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 5
Thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out of the fog-shrouded St. Peter’s Basilica and rested it before the altar in the vast square outside. Pope Francis opened the Mass with a prayer and closed the ceremony an hour later, by solemnly blessing the casket before the pallbearers brought it back inside the basilica for burial in the grottoes below ground.
A southern Utah community was struggling for answers on Thursday after police found eight people from one family, including five children, shot to death in the small town of Enoch. Police sent officers to check on them on Wednesday and found the family dead from gunshot wounds. Officials did not immediately say why they went to the home. “At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large,” officials said in a press release, without providing details. Enoch is a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City and about equally distant from Las Vegas.
The House stalemate over choosing a new speaker has ground through a long, excruciating third day and evening of voting with no conclusion. Party leader Kevin McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans, but he failed again in ballot after ballot on Thursday. The standoff is between McCarthy and 20 conservative colleagues who are withholding the support the California Republican needs. So far, 11 roll call votes have failed to elect a speaker. The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern. McCarthy's conservative detractors appear intent on waiting him out, as long as it takes. They voted to adjourn, returning Friday.
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The book “Spare" also included incendiary revelations about the estranged royal’s drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan. The Associated Press purchased a copy of the book, which is due to be published next week. Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the allegations.
Officials in California have ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018 as a huge storm barrels through the state. The storm is bringing high winds and rain that threaten widespread flooding and have knocked out power to more than 100,000 people. Most of the San Francisco Bay Area will remain under flood warnings into late Thursday night. In Southern California, the storm is expected to peak in intensity overnight into early Thursday morning. Hundreds of people have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018.
Authorities say the DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Court documents unsealed Thursday say cellphone data show that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had visited the area near the home where the Nov. 13 attack occurred about a dozen times since June. A woman who lived at the victims' home and who wasn't harmed awoke early that morning and heard crying before seeing a masked man in black clothing walk past her and toward a sliding glass door, the court documents say. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.
The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. Rick Singer’s punishment is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that exploded into newspapers headlines in 2019. Singer pleaded guilty nearly four years ago to paying off entrance exam administrators and coaches to get often undeserving students into elite schools with inflated test scores and bogus athletic credentials. He also helped authorities build the case against dozens of others by secretly recording phone calls and meetings with wealthy parents who paid huge sums to get their kids into the school of their choice.
President Joe Biden says he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. It will be his first visit to the border since taking office. Biden says he hopes to see “what’s going on” there. He also plans to make remarks about border security on Thursday. There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum. Republican leaders have criticized the president over his border security policies and questioned why he hasn't made a trip there yet.
Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China's capital Beijing. The Chuiyangliu hospital in the city's east was packed with newly arrived patients on Thursday. China last month abandoned its most severe pandemic restrictions after nearly three years of lockdowns, travels bans and school closures that have taken a heavy toll on the economy and prompted street protests not seen since the late 1980s. It also comes as the the European Union “strongly encouraged” its member states to require COVID-19 testing of passengers from China. China has warned of “countermeasures” if such policies were to be imposed across the bloc.
A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months. His cousin posted on Instagram Wednesday night that the 35-year-old London is “safe and well." The statement didn't say where he'd been or where he was found. The family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public's help in finding him. The LAPD said London was last seen in October in the city's Skid Row area. London was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 and frequently collaborated with Kanye West.
NFL players and coaches are rallying to support Damar Hamlin, two days after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he needed to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. Colts safety Rodney Thomas made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati to provide his sedated friend words of encouragement. Vikings defensive tackle and former Bills teammate Harrison Phillips arranged to have dinner delivered to the hospital. Hamlin's marketing representative Jordan Rooney told The Associated Press the player's recovery is moving in “a positive direction.” The Bills say Hamlin is still in critical condition but has shown signs of improvement.