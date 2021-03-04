Prince Philip has successful heart procedure; Cuomo says he won't resign; Paramount+ has tough sell

Today is Thursday, March 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has undergone a successful heart procedure; Cuomo addresses sexual harassment claims, says he won't resign; and Paramount+ streaming service launches today.
TOP STORIES
Palace: Prince Philip had a successful heart procedure
LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at a London hospital and is expected to remain for several days of “rest and recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
The palace said the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.”
“His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,'' the palace said in a statement. Read more:
Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday rejected calls for his resignation in the face of sexual harassment allegations that have threatened his hold on power and damaged his national political standing.
The Democrat, speaking somberly in his first public appearance since three women accused him of inappropriate touching and offensive remarks, apologized and said that he “learned an important lesson” about his behavior around women.
“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said. “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”
Asked about calls for him to step aside, the third-term governor said: “I wasn’t elected by politicians, I was elected by the people of the state of New York. I’m not going to resign.” Read more:
Will Paramount+ be a mountain or a molehill in streaming?
NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount+ debuts Thursday as the latest — and last — streaming option from a major media company, this time from ViacomCBS. It's betting that consumers are willing to add yet another paid streaming service in an increasingly crowded field.
Its backers hope a smorgasbord of offerings — live sports and news, reboots of properties like “Frasier" and “Rugrats," original shows like “Star Trek: Discovery" and the ViacomCBS library — will entice viewers. But its relatively late entrance to a competitive landscape and a $4 price increase compared to its predecessor, CBS All Access, could make it a challenging sell. Read more:
In other news today ...
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1990, Hank Gathers dies after collapsing during Loyola Marymount’s West Coast Conference tournament game against Portland. He was 23.
