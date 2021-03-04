Prince Philip has successful heart procedure; Cuomo says he won't resign; Paramount+ has tough sell

Today is Thursday, March 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has undergone a successful heart procedure; Cuomo addresses sexual harassment claims, says he won't resign; and Paramount+ streaming service launches today.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Palace: Prince Philip had a successful heart procedure

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at a London hospital and is expected to remain for several days of “rest and recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

The palace said the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.”

“His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,'' the palace said in a statement. Read more:

***