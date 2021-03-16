Prince Philip leaves hospital; Israel discovers new Dead Sea scrolls; women's NCAA tourney field set

Today is Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Prince Philip left a London hospital today after treatment for heart condition; Israel announces discovery of new Dead Sea scrolls; the women's NCAA Tournament bracket is set.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.