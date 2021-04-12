Prince Philip vs Philip of 'The Crown': Fact and fiction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “The Crown,” a dishy naval officer captures the heart of a future queen. But he chafes at playing royal second fiddle and crosses the boundaries of decorum and, maybe, fidelity. He eventually finds his way as a trusted partner and family patriarch.

How does the Netflix drama’s portrayal of Prince Philip, who died at age 99 on Friday, compare with the man himself and the life he lived with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince Philip dwelled in his wife's shadow, and the same goes for Philip in “The Crown,” as the title makes plain. But some episodes take a fuller measure of the man, or at least the character (played in succession by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, with Jonathan Pryce in the wings).

Peter Morgan, creator of the series that's in a lull before its fifth and penultimate season arrives in 2022, has said “The Crown” is the product of historical research and imagination, and includes scenes not to be taken as fact.

Barring a tell-all from the parties involved, for instance, we don't know if Philip was as rigid in his approach to parenting son Charles as he was sensitive with daughter Anne, as “The Crown” has it. Or what to make of the drama's dainty hints of marital infidelity by Philip.