Principal fixes student's haircut to help boost child's confidence, get him back to class

A middle school principal in Indianapolis is being praised for the way he handled a student who refused to remove his hat in class.
Instead of punishing the boy, he gave him a haircut.
This morning a student refused to take off his hat and go to class so he was sent to the principals office. Instead of...Posted by Lewis Speaks Sr. on Thursday, February 18, 2021
WRTV reported that Jason Smith, principal of Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School in Warren Twp., Indiana, has been cutting hair for many years.
Smith said, “I played college basketball cut my teammates’ hair before games, and I’ve been cutting my son’s hair for 17 years. So, I had professional clippers and edgers at home, so I said, ‘If I go home and get my clippers and line you up, will you go back to class?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I will,’” Smith said.
The student told Smith he was unhappy with his recent haircut and “didn’t like the way it looked.”
Smith told WRT that although he thought the boy’s hair looked fine, he understood that his “lack of confidence in his appearance was keeping him from going to class. He offered to cut the student’s hair, if he agreed to go back to class.”
Smith said that although people think he “went above and beyond,” he was simply engaging his “mission to change the culture of his school to make it a place where problems get solved, instead of making them worse.”
“That age is a time where peer acceptance is huge. So, a young man, especially an African American young man, the barbershop is a big deal in the community. Looking good and representing and presenting yourself is huge for kids,” he said.
“He really was not trying to get out of class. He just thought that he would be laughed at, so we took the time and did what we could to help him,” Smith said.
One man wrote on Facebook, “This morning a student refused to take off his hat and go to class so he was sent to the principals office. Instead of putting the child out of school, this is what our principal Mr. Jason Smith did after he had a long talk with the student.
And guess what happen after that.....the student thanked the principal, apologized for his behavior then went to class. The principal could have easily called the child’s parent and put him out of school for the day, but he took time out of his busy schedule to make sure the student was successful completing his first day of school. ... A GREAT LEADER ALWAYS recognizes that sometimes it’s necessary to step outside of your comfort zone and daily routine to set others up for success.”
