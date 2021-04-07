Prison looms for Iowa man after face-mask fight: ‘If I have it, you have it!’

President Joe Biden laid out hopeful new steps Monday to expand coronavirus vaccinations but also echoed the stern warnings of a top public health official who told Americans she has a recurring feeling of impending doom that a fourth wave of the virus may be coming.

A Des Moines man is facing a mandatory 10-year prison sentence after being accused of pulling down his COVID-19 face mask and spitting on a fellow retail customer while yelling, “If I have it, you have it!”

Police and court records indicate Shane Michael, 42, went to a Vision 4 Less eyewear store in Des Moines on Nov. 11. While there, Michael was wearing his face mask pulled down slightly, leaving his nose exposed.

Another customer, Mark Dinning, allegedly asked Michael to correct the positioning of his mask, and the two men exchanged words before leaving the store and walking out to the parking lot.

According to Dinning, Michael followed him outside and began assaulting him. He said that when the two fell to the ground, Michael jabbed him in the eye and so he responded by biting Michael’s arm. He said Michael kneed him in the groin several times and — in an apparent reference to COVID-19 — lowered his mask, spit on him, coughed on him and yelled, “If I have it, you have it!”