Pritzker: Illinois a 'force for good' by cutting carbon gas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed into law a pledge to eliminate the state's climate-damaging carbon emissions within a quarter-century, including money to keep clean-power nuclear plants running while shuttering coal-fired plants.

The legislation invests in the development of renewable solar and wind energy. It also provides incentives for individual action, such as a rebate of up to $4,000 for the purchase of electric vehicles. Pritzker wants 1 million electric cars on roads by 2030.

“We can’t outrun or hide from climate change," Pritzker said Wednesday, offering examples of its recent devastating impact on Illinois: a polar vortex, floods, record-high heat and lake levels.

The first-term Democrat added: “There is no time to lose. But what we can do is to fight to stop and even reverse the damage that’s been done to our climate. As of today, Illinois is a force for good, for an environmental future we can be proud of.”