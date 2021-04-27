Pritzker signs expansive health care access, equity proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday to make health care more accessible and equitable, particularly for people of color.

The wide-ranging law includes provisions reducing sales taxes to 1% on blood-sugar test kits and prioritizing state funding for Illinois communities with high rates of violence. It's the last of four pillars for racial justice authored by the Legislative Black Caucus that the Democratic governor has signed into law.

Republicans swiftly criticized Pritzker for endorsing programs they said will cost billions of dollars while the state remains deeply in debt.

The measure, which lawmakers approved in an all-night January session, establishes training and certification for newly created community health workers who are more accessible than traditional health professionals, adds bias training to medical training and targets high-violence areas for more state funding for health care and eliminating the causes of violence.

"For centuries, Black people have been disrespected, abused and misused in the name of health care, starting with the abuse of the enslaved,” said Sen. Mattie Hunter, a Chicago Democrat. “To prevent future harm to one of our most vulnerable populations, we have enacted this informed policy with the goal of deep, intense reform.”