Private New Mexico camp preps to house migrant children

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office did not immediately say if the federal government has reached out for additional help or if other locations in the state were being considered for temporary housing.

Brian Sayler with the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management told The Associated Press last week that the state was in regular communication with U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as federal emergency management and homeland security officials.

“New Mexico is requesting that these federal agencies stand up a coordinated response to address any increase in border activity,” he said at the time, adding that the state also has been talking with local emergency managers and nongovernment groups.

Glorieta Camps, operated by a Christian faith-based nonprofit called Glorieta 2.0, sits on a 2,400-acre property near Santa Fe. Facilities include more than 100 buildings for sleeping, eating, meeting, worship and playing, according to the camp's website.

Camp employees and other groups were calling on the public to help provide supplies and were seeking volunteers to help care for the kids. The New Mexican reported that a number of social media posts were requesting toiletries, bath towels, water bottles and clothes for 13- to 17-year-old boys.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0