AP

Private plane makes safe emergency landing on Dallas roadway

  • Updated
  • 0

DALLAS (AP) — A small airplane experiencing technical problems made an emergency landing on a road in a Dallas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Engine problems forced the plane to land on West Kiest Boulevard around 3 p.m., WFAA-TV reported.

The unnamed husband and wife who were operating the airplane escaped injuries and there were no injuries on the ground, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the multi-engine DA-622 landed about 2 miles from Dallas Executive Airport. The plane was en route to the airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas, about 250 miles (402 kilometers) west of Dallas, WFAA reported.

There was no fire or leaked fuel at the landing site, but some power lines were knocked down and a speed limit sign was struck, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Electric utility Oncor said only one customer lost service due to the contact with power lines, WFAA reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

