Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing DUI, other charges in Florida

Pro Wrestler DUI Arrest

This booking photo provided by Volusia County Division Of Corrections shows Jeff Hardy. Hardy, a Pro wrestler, is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida, authorities said. He was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday, June 13, 2022, after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver driving along Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is home to Daytona Beach.

 Uncredited - hogp, Volusia County Division Of Corrections

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida, authorities said.

Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is home to Daytona Beach.

Besides driving under the influence, Hardy is facing charges of driving while a license was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driver's license.

Jail records show he was released on a $3,500 bond.

Online court records did not show an attorney listed for him. Jail and court records showed him residing in Cameron, North Carolina.

Hardy has had a more than two-decade career in the WWE, often teaming up with his brother, Matt Hardy, for matches.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

