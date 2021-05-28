Probe ordered on California death row inmate innocence claim

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered an independent investigation into the conviction of death row inmate Kevin Cooper, who says he was framed for the stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home in 1983.

Cooper, 63, maintains he was framed and has been seeking gubernatorial clemency since 2016.

In his executive order, Newsom said he “takes no position" on Cooper's guilt or innocence or whether to grant him clemency.

Newsom appointed a law firm to review court records and all facts and evidence in the case, including those that don't appear in trial and appellate records, along with the results of DNA tests previously ordered by the governor.

The order said the tests had been completed, but Cooper’s lawyers and the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office have “starkly different views” about whether they support Cooper’s claims.

Cooper's attorney, Norman Hile, called the order gratifying.

“We are confident that a thorough review will demonstrate that Kevin Cooper is innocent and should be released from prison," he said.