 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Probe wraps up at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed
0 comments
AP

Probe wraps up at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Detectives have finished collecting evidence at a Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people two weeks ago, but the store is still closed, police said Monday.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty had described the investigation at the store in Boulder as painstaking, with investigators going through every shelf and pulling out each item as they gathered evidence.

The overall investigation into the March 22 shooting is continuing, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said. Investigators have not released a motive for the attack.

With the work at the store complete, police said the property was turned back over to King Soopers, a brand owned by Kroger Co., the United States' largest grocery chain. It is not clear when the store will reopen.

Emails and a telephone call to company officials were not immediately returned.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of opening fire at the store and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Killed were police Officer Eric Talley; Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Alissa also has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder over shots fired at another officer. Prosecutors have said they expect to file more charges as the investigation progresses.

One of Alissa’s public defenders told a judge during his first court appearance that they needed to assess Alissa’s mental health but did not provide details about his condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US sees opportunity to share more vaccine overseas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News