Problem gambling foes warn on sports betting college deals

Last September, PointsBet and the University of Colorado inked a $1.6 million five-year deal in which the school will receive funding while promoting the sports book on its media channels and at in-person sporting events.

The deal also calls for Colorado to receive $30 for each person that signs up for sports betting after being referred by the school. The university will also help recruit students and alumni for internships and jobs at PointsBet.

PointsBet, as well as top athletics department officials with the university, did not respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.

In a news release when the deal was announced, Colorado said the partnership “provides a financial boost for CU Athletics during a time when athletic department budgets nationwide are stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The gambling council said college students, and particularly student-athletes, are at greater risk of developing a gambling problem than the general population.

It called on sports betting companies to not offer financial incentives to schools based on the number of people who sign up for sports betting through a deal with the school.