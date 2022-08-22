 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Problems with wireless emergency weather alerts | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Valerie Sanders of WeatherCall Services talks with us about the automated weather emergency alerts that you get on your phone — and why they often miss their mark.

Different than the push notifications you get from weather apps, the Wireless Emergency Alerts are not distributed consistently by all mobile providers, leading to further confusion when people receive them. 

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

