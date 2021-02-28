Professor in Michigan fired after racist, homophobic tweets

“I know that many of the things I tweeted were horrible, and I don’t truly feel that way in my heart,” the statement said. “But out of spite for myself and what my world had turned into, I decided to say all the things that are some of worst things you could say.”

He added about what he described as debilitating headaches and the possibility he was delusional: “The things I said on twitter were not expressed in order to discriminate against people of different races or social categories but were uttered as a result of my disability.”

In the statement, which Brennan presented to the university on Feb. 15, he said he had installed security cameras outside his home and changed his locks to prevent recurring break-ins. But he said only after he nailed all his windows shut in May last year did they stop.

Following the student-run newspaper’s report in November, Brennan justified his use of racist slurs in one of his tweets as an attempt to “neutralize its power.” But he said he wasn't racist, anti-Semitic or a science denier.

