Profiles in perseverance: Honoring 12 courageous Black Americans you may not know
A Louisiana woman who’s gone viral on TikTok and Instagram is considering a lawsuit after using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of hair spray.
Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the "Star Wars" series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend.
- Updated
Tax season starts Friday. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed for unemployment, these are things you need to know before you file.
Tessica Brown, the woman who used the adhesive Gorilla Glue as hairspray, is finally freed from her sticky bonds after receiving a four-hour surgery.
- Updated
House Democratic leaders will unveil legislation Monday that would give millions of families at least $3,000 per child, advancing a key provision in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
COVID-19 updates: Catholic schools suffered the largest single-year decline in at least 50 years in 2020; Dems will tackle virus relief during impeachment week; the latest virus numbers.
The Weeknd, a.k.a. Canadian pop star Abel Tesfaye, found a way to do it all in a show that straddled the line of excess and commentary. A review and photo gallery from the halftime show:
Trump fumes over lawyers' performance; Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot 'hoax'; NASCAR opens season
Your Wednesday morning headlines: Trump furious after Day 1 of impeachment trial; GOP leader in Michigan calls riot 'hoax'; and a thriller at Daytona. Plus, weather, birthdays and more.
Founding member of The Supremes dies; Trump's trial starts today; Morgan Wallen sales rise after slur
Your Tuesday morning headlines: The loss of a Supreme; the start of Trump's trial; and surging sales for star who used slur. Plus, frigid temps in US, Carole King's birthday and more.
Virus update: WHO team believes virus jumped to humans from animal; COVID-19 relief bill taking shape; Cuomo says indoor dining in NYC can start Friday. Get the latest.