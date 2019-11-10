Progressive lawyer Boudin wins San Francisco's DA race
0 comments
AP

Progressive lawyer Boudin wins San Francisco's DA race

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A progressive lawyer who campaigned to reform the criminal justice system has won San Francisco's tightly contested race for district attorney.

Chesa Boudin (CHAY-sah boo-DEEN) declared victory Saturday night after four days of ballot counting determined he was ahead of Suzy Loftus by a slim margin.

Loftus, who was appointed interim district attorney by Mayor London Breed three weeks before Tuesday's election, conceded and said she will work to ensure a smooth and immediate transition.

Boudin is a former deputy public defender who campaigned to confront mass incarceration and racial bias in the criminal justice system. He said he would tougher on police in use-of-force cases.

In a statement, the 39-year-old Boudin said he was humbled to be part of a movement pushing for sweeping criminal justice reforms.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News