Progressive lawyer Boudin wins San Francisco's DA race

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A progressive lawyer who campaigned to reform the criminal justice system has won San Francisco's tightly contested race for district attorney.

Chesa Boudin (CHAY-sah boo-DEEN) declared victory Saturday night after four days of ballot counting determined he was ahead of Suzy Loftus by a slim margin.

Loftus, who was appointed interim district attorney by Mayor London Breed three weeks before Tuesday's election, conceded and said she will work to ensure a smooth and immediate transition.

Boudin is a former deputy public defender who campaigned to confront mass incarceration and racial bias in the criminal justice system. He said he would tougher on police in use-of-force cases.

In a statement, the 39-year-old Boudin said he was humbled to be part of a movement pushing for sweeping criminal justice reforms.

