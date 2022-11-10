 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pros and cons of holiday shopping with store credit cards | PennyWise podcast

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Are you feeling some pressure when it comes to your holiday shopping this year? If you plan to use or open a store credit card account, there are some good and bad cards — and things to know — before you decide to swipe it as your payment.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Melissa Lambarena, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, to learn why it's important to slow down and think about financing your purchases with a store credit card. Lambarena also breaks down the pros and cons about using these types of cards during the Holidays, or anytime.

Past episodes of Pennywise with Melissa Lambarena:

People are also reading…

More from Melissa Lambarena on NerdWallet:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter’s new paid 'verification' system was ripe with imposters within hours

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News