Prosecution: Father killed son who wanted to cut him off

“Dylan was no longer simply an adoring young boy who just wanted to be with his parents. He came to recognize that his parents were people and he came to recognize the person that the defendant was in his life," Dougherty said.

Public defender Justin Bogan pressed the jury to consider any reasonable doubt arising from the prosecution’s speculation on the motive as well as the lack of DNA evidence, weapon and cause of death.

“The government, the prosecutors, the La Plata county sheriff’s department, FBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, National Forest Service cannot tell you after nine years what happened because they don’t know," Bogan said. "If they don’t know, you don’t know.”

Dougherty repeatedly called the case “simple and tragic” and said that Redwine’s behavior was consistent with second-degree murder because he “knowingly killed Dylan” with “injuries not just one place, but two places.”

The defense argued that expert testimony earlier in the trial showed Dylan’s skull was still in a peri-mortem state in 2015. He said that means it retained elasticity and wetness, making it susceptible to environmental factors like animal scavenging for three years before it was discovered.