WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash.
A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
Eighteen of the more than 40 people injured by an SUV that plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday were children ages 3-16, officials said.
The next legal battle for Kyle Rittenhouse could be over money raised by supporters for his bond.
A man who identified himself as "Maserati Mike" and has been among the loudest demonstrators in Kenosha during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial is a fired former police officer from Ferguson, Missouri, reports say.
As jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial asked to view video evidence Wednesday, the judge also shared some thoughts about media coverage of the case.
Jurors have reached a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Watch live here.
Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson with the latest from the investigation into the incident in which a driver plowed through the city's Christmas parade.
Things to know today: 5 dead, 40-plus injured after SUV plows into Christmas parade; Rittenhouse says he's "not a racist person"; NFL recap. Get caught up.
Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers are asking the judge to declare a mistrial over prosecution video evidence. Watch live here.
