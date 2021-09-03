Prosecutor: Backpage managers knew site had prostitution ads

Defense attorneys asked Phoenix-based U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich to declare a mistrial. They said, among other things, that Jones didn't properly notify them about claims he planned to make in his opening statement and that he violated the defendants' right to remain silent when he said they “can't deny” they knew the vast majority of Backpage ads were for prostitution.

The defense lawyers opted not to deliver an opening statement so they could instead prepare a written mistrial motion.

Lacey and Larkin have said the site never allowed ads for sex and used people and automated tools to try to delete such ads. While prosecutors say the site published many ads that depicted children who were victims of sex trafficking, no one in the federal case in Arizona is charged with sex trafficking or child sex trafficking.

In a statement before the trial started, Lacey and Larkin called the case against them an “epic government overreach,” maintained content on the site was protected by the First Amendment and said the site aided law enforcement whenever when concerns arose about the safety of a woman or child.