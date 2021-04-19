Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd's life was in danger

But Schleicher described how Chauvin ignored Floyd's cries that he couldn't breathe, and continued to kneel on Floyd after he stopped breathing and had no pulse — even after the ambulance arrived — saying he "had to know what was right beneath him."

"George Floyd’s final words on May 25, 2020 were ‘Please, I can’t breathe.’ And he said those words to Mr. Officer. He said those words to the defendant.” Schleicher said, as he pointed to Chauvin. “He asked for help with his very last breath.”

“The defendant heard him say that over and over. He heard him, but he just didn’t listen. He continued to push him down, to grind into him, to shimmy, to twist his hand for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. He begged. George Floyd begged until he could speak no more, and the defendant continued this assault,” said Schleicher, who repeatedly used the word “assault."

Prosecutors need to prove underlying assault for most serious charge of second-degree murder.

Chauvin was “on top of him for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and he had to know,” Schleicher said. "He had to know.”